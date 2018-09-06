Edge Electronics Recognized as Elite Supplier by Lockheed Martin

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Electronics Inc., an authorized distributor of electronic components and LCD solutions for industrial, military, security, aerospace and medical applications, achieves Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) "Elite" supplier status for excellent performance. The certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) is internationally recognized for providing unmatched engineering, inventory and customer support services to technology leaders.

The RMS Elite Suppliers Program identifies Lockheed Martin's top suppliers through evaluating quality and delivery of performance, ability to meet RMS standards and requirements, and contributions made to national defense in the RMS business area.

"Edge is built on the foundation of providing customers with the most personalized customer service in the industry - a value that allows us to be flexible and implement pipeline and inventory programs specific to Lockheed - ensuring timely deliveries of integral End-of-Life (EOL) and production status components," says Adrienne Giannone, president and CEO, Edge Electronics. "Working with Lockheed Martin has been an important opportunity for Edge to demonstrate its expertise as a value-add supplier in the industry. We look forward to future growth and success alongside Lockheed Martin."

Currently, the Edge sales and engineering teams work closely with Lockheed Martin's RMS supply chain team to provide electronic components and exceptional operational support across multiple products and programs.

About Edge Electronics Inc.

Edge Electronics Inc., based in Bohemia, New York, is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components (semiconductors, passives and interconnect), display solutions (LCDs and related products), embedded computing, storage products and MRO/industrial products. With strategically located sales offices throughout the U.S., Edge focuses on providing industrial, medical, military and commercial OEMs and contract manufacturers with the most personalized customer service in the industry, easy access to the latest technologies and fully customizable solutions that are the perfect fit for each customer's specific application and business model. Founded in 1990, Edge Electronics is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) that is both established and flexible, making it an invaluable supply-chain partner for any organization.

