EdgeConneX Expands its Internet Exchange Ecosystem with Ninja-IX Across Multiple US-based Markets

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeConneX ®, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it is expanding its partnership with Ninja-IX, a not-for-profit Internet Exchange (IX) operator and parent company to multiple internet exchange fabrics across the US. The initial collaboration began in 2016 with the first Ninja-IX deployment of Phoenix-IX in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center (PHX01), growing to current traffic volumes of over 90 Gbps with over 60+ participants using the Internet Exchange Public Peering fabric. In addition to Phoenix-IX, Ninja-IX now has IX deployments in EdgeConneX facilities in Las Vegas (Vegas-IX), Norfolk (Norfolk-IX), and Houston (Houston-IX), with IX deployments in nine additional markets set for later this year and into early 2023.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Ninja-IX across our U.S. footprint," comments Aron Smith, Vice President for Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX. "We have had considerable success with Ninja-IX in our Phoenix facility and look forward to partnering with Ninja-IX to enable additional interconnection and peering access options across our new and planned Ninja-IX markets. This latest IX expansion effort is a testament to our commitment to offer the best possible peering options to our local customers and bring a better end-user experience at the Edge."

In addition to the markets already deployed, EdgeConneX and Ninja-IX have additional facility deployments planned for later this year and early next, including Memphis, Madison, Santa Clara, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, Miami, Tallahassee, New Orleans, and Nashville.

"We operate Internet Exchanges as a neutral 3rd party in 10 metros around the country and Nassau Bahamas," comments Paul Emmons, Founder and Executive Director of Ninja-IX. "We do this by partnering with only the finest and most innovative data center operators in these markets. Our expanding partnership with EdgeConneX will allow us to provide increased levels of access to cloud, content providers and eyeball networks across the EdgeConneX US-based footprint. Our participants can expect greater performance (low latency) and increased security (fewer hops) by interconnecting via EdgeConneX facilities. All of our current exchanges are certified by OPEN-IX to meet or exceed industry standards. As a Not-For-Profit operator, our relationship with EdgeConneX is a win-win for their customers and ours."

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale and type of facility, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge. For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

