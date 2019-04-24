EdgeFive Group® Launches the Industry's First Purpose-Built Event Analytics and Engagement Software Platform--EdgeFive Predict®

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeFive Group® announced the official launch of its intelligent event management software platform—EdgeFive Predict®. EdgeFive Predict is the first end-to-end software solution for bringing siloed event data together into a single system of record. Today, event data is scattered across multiple tools—in the cloud, in Excel spreadsheets and other desktop solutions. Event owners often spend time locating, sorting and preparing data before any analysis can be done. Traditional event and project management tools do not provide a comprehensive event snapshot, nor do they provide a complete financial audit to evaluate the ROI of an event.

"In my 25 years of creating and managing events, there is a common and consistent struggle with combining event data to get complete, real-time information," said Katherine Hayes, President and Owner at Global Events Team. "We implemented EdgeFive Predict to help our clients understand exactly what is happening with their event at any time without the hours of manual work and frustration. EdgeFive Predict has not only made Global Events Team more efficient but also increased our customer satisfaction exponentially. Over the course of the next 12 months, we will be working with EdgeFive Group's software implementation team to roll out EdgeFive Predict across our entire customer base."

Using proprietary data profiling and transformation formulas, EdgeFive Predict crunches historical and current event data to provide:

Registration pricing strategies

Full financial transparency

Seamless integration

Future-proofing

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of EdgeFive Predict," said Jesse Carrillo, Partner at EdgeFive Group. "Our mission has always been to provide our clients with complete control and transparency—EdgeFive Predict empowers our clients to make informed financial decisions about their events. While developing EdgeFive Predict, we surveyed over 200 event professionals across 10 different industries who collectively manage more than 1,000 events globally each year. We truly wanted to have a deep understanding of the everyday struggles that event owners face. Armed with our survey results, we were able to thoroughly test and successfully launch our first release of EdgeFive Predict. EdgeFive Predict allows our clients to instantly access real-time event data while providing intelligent models and fully-built financial scenarios to ensure maximum ROI for the near term as well as for future events."

If you would like to learn more about EdgeFive Predict, EdgeFive Group will be providing live demonstrations at BIZBASH LIVE in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on May 22 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center. BIZBASH LIVE is a one-day event that draws an impressive 1,500+ event professionals from across North America.

About EdgeFive Group®

As the industry-leader in turnkey event production, EdgeFive's mission is to deliver the highest quality products, services and experiences to our clients. Being part of the EdgeFive family ensures you never have to question what you are paying for, you get exclusive access to our approved vendor network and you never overpay. www.edgefivegroup.com

About Global Events Team

The global event team is a total-solution meeting and event, and destination management company. We plan, manage and produce high-impact events across the globe. Focusing on creativity, organization and budget requirements, GET has the experience and flexibility to make your event a success.

