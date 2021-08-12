Edgemesh Launches Edgemesh Server to Enable One-Click Headless Performance for E-commerce Companies

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgemesh , provider of an AI platform that delivers the fastest online web experience, today announced the launch of Edgemesh Server to enable one-click headless performance for e-commerce websites. The seamless web acceleration solution provides the performance of headless-style deployments with zero developer effort, eliminating the high cost, risk, and unpredictable timeline that plagues headless commerce migrations.

The spike in online shopping due to the pandemic has made it critical for e-commerce companies to provide immersive, more responsive, and faster user experiences. This has driven to the increased adoption of "headless" commerce - a complex rebuilding of an e-commerce storefront from the ground up to deliver faster shopping experiences. However, the complexity and cost associated with this transition can be immense. According to a report by research firm Vanson Bourne, organizations spent an average of $2.6 million on the implementation of headless architecture. In the same survey, 68% of respondents required external developer help to aid in the headless transition.

"Companies are racing to improve their web performance to more easily retain and convert customers, but going headless is a massive gamble for even established e-commerce sites," said Jacob Loveless, CEO and co-founder of Edgemesh. "Edgemesh Server gives customers the performance benefits of headless, such as enhanced speed and a more immersive user experience, without all the complexities and unknowns. It enables customers to add new, more modern pages with edge routing as they expand. We're excited to provide a cost-effective and seamless solution to help our clients grow their businesses without risking it."

Edgemesh Server is a real-time web optimization solution that makes any website backend, such as Shopify, Magento, SAP Hybris or Wordpress, render and deliver more quickly. Unlike complex headless projects that require rebuilding the existing site, Edgemesh Server is fully automated and takes only minutes to set up, with zero developer support. It enables e-commerce brands to deliver headless performance and flexibility without the headache. For example, Shopify-based customers that have added Edgemesh Server have reported response times that were almost nine times faster than Shopify Plus alone.

"We upgraded to Edgemesh Server for our Shopify store in a span of just a few minutes. Within days, we saw our site's Time to Interactive drop by 37%, our Time to First byte drop 70% and our server request times decrease by 81%," said Andrew McLaughlin, director of eCommerce at Peacock Alley . "The move was simple and we can keep our workflow exactly the same as before. It's just simply faster." Peacock Alley is a luxury bedding and linen retailer, with near 50 years of experience.

Edgemesh Server product benefits include:



A seamless integration that works with the existing platform and takes only minutes to set up, unlike the months-long process of traditional headless implementations.

that works with the existing platform and takes only minutes to set up, unlike the months-long process of traditional headless implementations. Significant performance improvements , providing 4x overall faster site speed and 10x fast server response time for an accelerated customer experience.

, providing 4x overall faster site speed and 10x fast server response time for an accelerated customer experience. Complete control over the user experience and flexibility to extend beyond the current platform's limitations, with the ability to add additional pages such as JAMStack, React and Next.js.

and flexibility to extend beyond the current platform's limitations, with the ability to add additional pages such as JAMStack, React and Next.js. Enterprise grade user experience extensions like A/B testing, personalization and Bot protection, that enhances any platform without requiring a complete design.

Edgemesh Server is available now. For more information, visit https://edgemesh.com/edgemesh-server .

About Edgemesh

At Edgemesh ( @edgemeshinc ), speed matters. Edgemesh is a global web acceleration company that empowers e-commerce brands to deliver faster, more streamlined websites for the optimal user experience. With just one line of code, Edgemesh's AI-based platform enables ecommerce brands to accelerate their websites up to 50 percent, resulting in increased conversion rates of 20% or more. Customers include Lenovo, Peacock Alley, Dr. Squatch, Kitsch and more. The company is based in Laguna Beach, CA. For more information, please visit https://edgemesh.com/ .

