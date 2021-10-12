EDGEOUT Records Announces Opening Of Nashville Office At UMG's Iconic East Iris Studios

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EDGEOUT RECORDS announces the opening of their Nashville office. Located at UMG's Iconic East Iris Studios (former House Of Blues Studios) in Nashville's Berry Hill neighborhood. The Nashville office will be managed by EDGEOUT's Los Angeles staff, based out of UMG's Santa Monica office. Jena Yannone, EDGEOUT's Senior Director of Digital Media & Content, has relocated to Nashville to oversee day-to-day operations.

EDGEOUT Records signs young rock musicians that successfully complete an exclusive artist development program, "THE STUDIO." The label's mission is to develop aspects of an artist's career including their overall sound, song structure, live stage performance, image/branding, personal wellness, and the art of the music business. EDGEOUT also signs established rock artists with specialty projects.

The label is home to revered guitar-dance artist ASHBA (the founder of GDM, a sub-genre of electronic music), pop-rock band The Revelries, pop/rock-blues psych rock band Bluphoria, alternative rock band The Jacks and pop-punk band Stratejacket.

Currently EDGEOUT provides artists access to "THE STUDIO" artist development program based in Los Angeles and the label is thrilled about the opportunity to expand these services into Nashville's increasingly dynamic music scene. The label's Nashville outpost is a great example of EDGEOUT's ongoing growth and commitment to developing new rock talent.

"With all the emerging young rock bands and artists in Nashville we felt it important and necessary to have a presence," says EDGEOUT's Founder Tony Guanci. "We have already begun working on a number of exciting opportunities to support the Nashville music scene and are thrilled to be located at UMG's historic East Iris Studios."

EDGEOUT's global distribution, marketing and promotion services is handled through an exclusive label service agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG/UMe), the world's leading music-based entertainment company. With this agreement, EDGEOUT has the ability to work closely with UMG's labels to break artists around the world.

Stay tuned for more updates on EDGEOUT's Southeast expansion.

ABOUT EDGEOUT RECORDS:

EDGEOUT Records officially launched in December 2018 with a mission to find the world's next up-and-coming rock bands and artists, giving them access to "The Studio" artist development program.

ABOUT UMe:

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in tandem with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG):

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

