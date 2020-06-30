EdgePresence Announces New Membership with WISPA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgePresence , an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection, announces its new membership with WISPA , the voice of the fixed broadband wireless broadband industry representing entrepreneurs and innovators who deploy fixed wireless technologies to provide fast, affordable broadband internet service in their communities. EdgePresence joins WISPA in its ongoing efforts to improve access to and streamline broadband connectivity.

"We are excited about our partnership with WISPA and for the collaborative work in the industry that we will do to address many of today's business challenges such as increasing data volumes, cost of bandwidth, latency, the need to convert data into actionable insights real-time," comments Doug Recker, Founder and President of EdgePresence. "In alignment with WISPA's mission to support communities in their quest for fast and reliable broadband, EdgePresence edge data centers densify and expand networks to the true edge, enabling businesses to enjoy lower latency, lower cost of bandwidth, and flexible, scalable infrastructure options that support current and future technologies."

WISPA's members are composed of fixed Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) and the industry that supports fixed wireless broadband including equipment suppliers, support services, and other components needed to run a successful business. Its members, and WISPs, in general, provide broadband access to over six million residential and business customers, often in exclusively rural areas, nationwide.

"We are proud to welcome EdgePresence as one of our newest members to the WISPA community, an environment that aims to support the success of fixed wireless providers, ensure customer satisfaction and foster industry growth through robust 21st century connectivity and competition," states Claude Aiken, President and CEO of WISPA. "EdgePresence is doing a great job in meeting ever-growing bandwidth demand thanks to its unique edge solution that addresses the need for timely processing of massive amounts of data to enable applications and deliver real-time response."

EdgePresence, in cooperation with its cell tower and retail partners, will build, deploy and operate hundreds of edge data centers across the United States with initial markets in Jacksonville, FL, Austin, TX, Pittsburgh, PA, Statesboro, GA, Denver, CO, Atlanta, GA, Boulder, CO and Greenville, SC.

For more information on EdgePresence, visit the new website at https://edgepresence.com .

About EdgePresence

About WISPA

