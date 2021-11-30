Edgescan Appoints Alon Verdnikov as Global CRO as Part of the Company's Push to Consolidate its Presence in North America and Drive Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgescan, the provider of the most comprehensive fullstack vulnerability management solution, today announces the appointment of Alon Verdnikov as Global CRO.



Alon has a proven track record of managing global sales, marketing, customer success and global alliances and was previously VP of WW Sales and Alliances at Centrical whereby they achieved 800% ARR growth during his tenure. His industry knowledge and his experience in driving growth will be crucial in further establishing Edgescan as a key player in North America.



Eoin Keary, CEO and founder of Edgescan, said of Alon's appointment: "Having Alon in our team is an asset that will help us bring our vision to life. The Edgescan platform is a scalable, unified solution that tackles the unforeseen blind spots caused by multiple tools not communicating effectively. Alon recognized the market value of our capabilities and will bring his experience and knowledge to help us continue on our growth trajectory."



In commenting on his new role, Alon said, "The expansion of the attack surface of enterprises has highlighted the problem of having a fragmented, layered approach to cyber security. Edgescan's solution, with its "smart VM" approach, sits at the intersection of network security, application security and penetration testing, which puts it in a premier position to solve the challenges of an increasingly digitized workspace."



Edgescan offers a unique, holistic Vulnerability Management Security as a Service (SaaS) solution. The edgescan™ SaaS security solution manages thousands of assets across the globe for both enterprise and SME clients helping them to continuously detect, prioritise, monitor, and fix security weaknesses for Internet-facing systems, such as web applications, websites, mobile apps, servers, firewalls, VPNs or VoIP services. Due to analyst validation of all discovered vulnerabilities, the solution is highly accurate and virtually false positive free.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com



SOURCE Edgescan