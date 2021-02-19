Edgewell Advances its Growing Commitment to Diversity by Joining Board Diversity Action Alliance

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced it signed the Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA), an organization taking action to increase the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on corporate boards. Edgewell joins a growing list of Fortune 500 companies committed to transforming and diversifying the corporate landscape by taking concrete steps to create positive and meaningful change within their organizations.

"At our core, Edgewell is a people-first organization that celebrates and encourages diverse backgrounds and points of view," said CEO Rod Little. "By signing on to the BDAA, I am re-affirming our commitment to ensure that diversity of thought and perspective is well-represented from the top down. I believe that the character of a company is reflected in how – and by whom – it is governed, and I am confident that joining the BDAA will keep us true to who we are, help us be who we want to be, and inspire others in business to do the same."

"On behalf of Edgewell's Board of Directors, I'm pleased Edgewell has joined the BDAA," said Board Chairman John Hunter. "Not only is a fair and equitable work environment conducive to eliciting the best ideas from a range of perspectives, it drives better business results. The Edgewell Board supports this decision and is committed to upholding the tenets set forth by the BDAA."

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is central to Edgewell's focus on sustaining the safety and well-being of its employees, its customers, its partners and its communities. This announcement follows Edgewell's previous decision to join the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion™ and builds upon commitments outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy to promote an open and inclusive culture to ensure all colleagues are treated fairly and with respect, and to retain and attract the best talent.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, as well as its workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide. www.edgewell.com

About the Board Diversity Action Alliance

Founded in September 2020, The Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) is taking action to increase the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on corporate boards. Led by Ursula Burns, Gabrielle Sulzberger, Teneo, The Executive Leadership Council and the Ford Foundation, the Board Diversity Action Alliance is leading the focused and aligned effort to increase awareness, expand influence and drive board-level commitments to support a concerted enterprise transformation approach to diversity. www.boarddiversityactionalliance.com.

