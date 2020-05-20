Edgewell Personal Care Appoints Eric O'Toole as President North America

SHELTON, Conn., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that it has appointed Eric O'Toole as President North America, effective May 26, 2020. Mr. O'Toole will report directly to Rod Little, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rod Little, Edgewell's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very excited to welcome Eric to the Edgewell leadership team. Eric has had an impressive career spanning branding, sales and marketing and other key executive roles across leading global consumer packaged goods companies as well as the largest retailer in the world. His extensive experience and digital expertise will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, reshape our portfolio and build a next generation consumer products company. I am confident we will benefit from his background and expertise as we execute against our growth and value creation strategies."

Mr. O'Toole commented, "Edgewell has a diversified portfolio of strong consumer brands, impressive intellectual property, strong R&D capability, and a talented team that has momentum. It is a powerful foundation for further innovation and consumer-centric brand building. I look forward to working with Rod and the team to capitalize on our opportunities and to create a world class CPG company that drives sustained growth."

Mr. O'Toole brings to Edgewell nearly three decades of experience leading consumer companies. Eric most recently served as General Manager of Walmart's Sports & Fitness E-Commerce Division, where he shaped Walmart's online sporting goods business model. He joined Jet.com, the ecommerce startup, in early 2016 to lead Sporting Goods on that marketplace-based platform before jet's acquisition by Walmart. Prior to Jet.com, Eric spent 13 years at Groupe Danone where he held several senior positions, serving most recently as President Danone Waters of America, which featured Evian bottled water. Mr. O'Toole began his career at Nabisco/Kraft where he spent 12 years and held various roles across brand marketing and sales. O'Toole earned an M.B.A. from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a B.A. from The College of William and Mary.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog® and Jack Black® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

