Edgewell Personal Care Joins More Than 1,500 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. One of more than 1,500 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, CEO Rod Little is committing himself and Edgewell to the pledge.

By signing on to this commitment, Edgewell is pledging to take additional actions to continue cultivating a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss DEI. The collective of more than 1,500 signatories have already shared more than 1,200 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

"People from different backgrounds provide critical views and perspectives simply by virtue of having different experiences – this shapes outcomes and results that otherwise might fall victim to narrow viewpoints and herd mentality," said Little. "I am proud that at Edgewell, we have a people-first culture that celebrates and encourages diverse backgrounds and points of view, enabling our employees to tap into the inherent promise that everyone can bring their best self to work and unleash their full potential."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. By joining together to tackle this critical societal issue, Edgewell hopes to advance their DEI efforts through the following actions:

Supporting and encouraging open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about topics central to DEI.

Making DEI training and education resources available to everyone.

Sharing best known—and unsuccessful—actions.

Creating and sharing strategic DEI plans with our board of directors.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,500 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company

Related Links

www.edgewell.com

