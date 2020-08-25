Edible® Enters the Floral Market with Nationwide Launch of FruitFlowers®

"Edible continues to innovate how we help customers celebrate all of life's special occasions, and today that includes fresh flowers alongside our popular signature treats," said Edible President and COO Cheikh Mboup. "What makes FruitFlowers so appealing to consumers with distinctive tastes, is that Edible is the only brand to provide a fresh flower and dipped-fruit bundle using real chocolate."

With a variety of FruitFlowers combinations now available, customers do not have to contemplate whether to send a flower bouquet or a box of fresh-dipped fruit. Plus, Edible offers the convenience of same-day and free next-day delivery.

In order to maintain Edible Brands' reputation for quality and freshness, FruitFlowers will supply flowers direct from the farm to the Edible stores from which customers order for either curbside pickup or delivery. Each bouquet will be created with only the freshest assortment of flowers handcrafted exclusively for Edible by the brand's partner farms, making each FruitFlowers gift different from the rest.

The full array of FruitFlowers bouquets and gifting options now available can be found at edible.com/flower-delivery.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands