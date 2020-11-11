Edible Garden® Crowdinvesting Campaign To Scale Safe, Zero-Waste Inspired® Farming

"By crowdfunding, we're turning our customers into investors in the future of farming," said Jim Kras, CEO Edible Garden Tweet this

Individuals (anyone over the age of 18) can own a stake in Edible Garden for as little as $250. The crowdinvesting campaign round will remain open through January 16, 2021.

"By crowdfunding, we're turning our customers into investors in the future of farming," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "As the organic, packaged Produce category soars, we are uniquely positioned at the forefront of sustainable farming with rigorous food safety protocols and a proprietary farming management software system. Since we control the entire growing process from 'seed to store,' our farms exceed produce category profitability with minimal product loss."

By including its loyal customers and tapping into a growing crowdinvesting community, Edible Garden intends to build the brand together along with an existing network of growers, suppliers and retail partners. Republic 's crowdinvesting not only provides a streamlined, cost effective way to raise capital for the brand, but also engages investor feedback more directly than traditional capital raising methods. The funding from this program will aid in the development of Edible Garden's advanced production capabilities and new product innovation.

Headquartered in Belvidere, New Jersey, Edible Garden operates additional farms nationwide through cooperative farming efforts that transcend the company's social mission to bring fresh produce and jobs to local areas. Edible Garden is a key contributor to Project Gigaton, a Walmart initiative to avoid one billion metric tons (a gigaton) of greenhouse gases from the global value chain by 2030.

Edible Garden produce includes USDA-Certified Organic Premium Fresh Cut Herbs, Hydro Fresh Basil, Organic 4" Living Herbs, and Premium Organic Living Lettuces that are currently available at major and local retailers including Meijer, Walmart, Wakefern/ShopRite, Kroger, Hannaford, Target, Sweetgreen, among many others.

Edible Garden Ag, Inc., is a privately held, leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms. Edible Garden is leading the agriculture technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its proprietary farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution generating food miles. When it comes to plant-based and advanced nutrition, Edible Garden delivers an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands, respectively.

