Edible Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 24.40 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The edible oil market size is expected to grow by USD 24.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils is driving the edible oil market growth. However, factors such as distribution challenges may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edible Oil Market 2022-2026

Edible Oil Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Retail - size and forecast 2021-2026

Foodservice - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food processor - size and forecast 2021-2026

Edible Oil Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the benefits of organic edible oils. China and India are the key countries for the edible oil market in APAC.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

Adani Group, American Vegetable Oils Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Marico Ltd., The Adams Group Inc., among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of these vendors are listed below:

Adani Group - The company offers oils ranging from soya, rice bran, groundnut, mustard, cottonseed, and functional oils.

The company offers oils ranging from soya, rice bran, groundnut, mustard, cottonseed, and functional oils. American Vegetable Oils Inc. - The company offers edible oil such as vegetable oil, canola oil, corn oil, soybean oil, and many more.

The company offers edible oil such as vegetable oil, canola oil, corn oil, soybean oil, and many more. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as soybean, canola, peanut, sunflower, coconut, palm oil, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as soybean, canola, peanut, sunflower, coconut, palm oil, and many more. Aveno NV - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as sunflower seed oil, fish oil, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as sunflower seed oil, fish oil, and many more. Bunge Ltd. - The company offers softseed and tropical oils, such as palm, coconut, shea, and source plant-based oils.

The company offers softseed and tropical oils, such as palm, coconut, shea, and source plant-based oils. Cargill Inc. - The company offers a comprehensive range of oils such as refined sunflower oil, olive oil of various origins, and specifically designed solutions for frying and salad applications.

The company offers a comprehensive range of oils such as refined sunflower oil, olive oil of various origins, and specifically designed solutions for frying and salad applications. COFCO Corp. - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil, and many more. Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of edible oil such as frying and spraying oils, powdered oils, stir-fry oil, lubricating oil, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of edible oil such as frying and spraying oils, powdered oils, stir-fry oil, lubricating oil, and many more. Marico Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as Saffola gold, Saffola active, Saffola tatsy, Saffola total, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of edible oils such as Saffola gold, Saffola active, Saffola tatsy, Saffola total, and many more. The Adams Group Inc. - The company offers a wide range of edible oil such as organic palm oil, organic soyabean oil, organic coconut oil, organic canola, organic high-oleic oil, and many more.

Edible Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adani Group, American Vegetable Oils Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aveno NV, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., COFCO Corp., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Marico Ltd., and The Adams Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

