Edible Oils Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 170.16 Billion with Growing CAGR of 7.6% by 2029, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the edible oils market was valued at USD 94.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 170.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

The global cooking oil market is being driven by increased consumption of high-quality edible oils/cooking oils by health-conscious consumers and growing demand from various applications, such as confectionery, primarily in the production of candies. Furthermore, refined olive oil and coconut oil are increasingly being used in various bakery applications because they are bland in flavour and allow the food to retain its original flavour.

Edible oil is cooking oil obtained from the fat of plants, animals, or microorganisms. At room temperature, edible oils are liquid and safe to consume. Triacylglycerides make up 96 percent of edible oils. Among the many edible oils are ghee, olive oil, mustard oil, sunflower oil, rice brown oil, and groundnut oil. Edible oils contain trace amounts of antioxidants, which prevent autoxidation. Antioxidants are also used to extend the life of edible oils.

For instance,

in April 2020, Adani Group's subsidiary Adani Wilmar partnered with Swiggy based in India for delivery of food products including oil products to customers due to national lockdown because of COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership will help the company to reach its customer base to offer its products and earn revenue.

Opportunity for Key Players:-

The increasing application of edible oil in pharmaceuticals is boosting the market, as are increasing public initiatives associated with health and fitness, which further aid the market. The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of edible oil is driving the demand for market players to innovate in order to remain competitive. The growing demand for edible oil in the cosmetics and personal care sectors is being fuelled by increased consumer awareness of its numerous benefits. The ease with which information for home-made remedies for skin conditions and personal care is available has improved as a result of the rise in Internet culture. As a result, consumers are turning to medicinally beneficial oils such as olive oil and walnut oil for homemade personal care products. The rise in demand for the native form of edible oil is primarily due to this factor.

Some of the major players operating in the edible oils market are:

Bunge Limited (US)

ADM (US)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

ACH Food Companies, Inc. (US)

Adani Group ( India )

) SALAD OILS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (US)

American Vegetable Oils, Inc. (US)

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L. ( Spain )

) Hebany Group (UAE)

NGO CHEW HONG EDIBLE OIL PTE LTD ( Singapore )

) TITAN OILS Inc., ( Canada

Ragasa - Derechos Reservados ( Mexico )

) SOVENA ( Thailand )

) Sunora Foods ( Canada )

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the edible oil market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the edible oil market.

Key Drivers

Rising popularity of fast food as well manufacturers advanced processing strategies

Consumption of edible oil has increased in developing countries as a result of increased fried-food practises and rising disposable income. Furthermore, edible oil producers are focusing on advanced processing strategies in order to provide healthier and more affordable oil. People's growing awareness of the health benefits of fat-free oils, combined with a decrease in their consumption, has significantly impacted the edible oils market. The food industry's growing interest in olive oil and canola oil will drive the edible oils market in the coming year.

Marketing strategies and endorsements to boost market growth

Some of the factors that influence consumers' purchasing decisions are brand name, nutritional value, and product safety. Awareness of the benefits of consuming low fat edible oil through various forms of media, including electronic and print, is also likely to influence purchasing behaviour. Various mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in the edible oil market and relatively high investment in the food industry have been propelling the edible oil market at a steady rate.

Restraints

One of the restraining actors in the edible oils market has been the processing cost of edible oil. As a result, the price of edible oil rises in general, and consumers become more hesitant to purchase it when compared to other edible oils. This is more visible in regions with low disposable income than in developed regions.

This edible oils market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the edible oils market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Developments

Bunge India will introduce Hudson canola oil in January 2020. Canola Oil is high in good fats such as MUFA (Mono Unsaturated Fatty Acids), Omega-3, and antioxidants such as Vitamin-E and is recommended by the IMA as a healthy cooking oil suitable for all types of cooking.

Cargill purchased an edible oil refinery in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, in November 2021. Cargill's investment in acquiring and upgrading the facility will significantly increase its edible oil production capacity and footprint in southern India, as well as strengthen its existing supply chain, in order to meet growing customer demand.

IFFCO acquired 3F Fuji Foods, India, in September 2020 from Fuji Oil Group, "a Japanese company specialised in vegetable oils and fats, industrial chocolate, and emulsified products," and their Indian partner 3F Industries.

Global Edible Oils: Segmentation

Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Sunflower Oil

Peanut Oil

Specialty Blended Oil

Olive Oil

Corn Oil

Flaxseed Oil

Avocado Oil

Edible Oil

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Grape seed Oil

Others

Packaging type

Tinplate Containers

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) Containers

PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Bottles

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Bottles

Glass Bottles

Semi–Rigid Containers

Flexible PlasticPouches

Others

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

End users

Domestics

Industrial

Food Service

Others

Edible Oils Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the edible oils market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America.

North America market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of edible oil in the cosmetic industry and the presence of major operating players in the US and Canada. In the coming years, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate. Growing population, rising disposable income, increased presence of manufacturers, and increased awareness among individuals about the health benefits of edible oil usage are the factors driving the growth of the edible oils market in the region. Furthermore, rising use of edible oil in the cosmetic sector is a factor driving growth in the Asia-Pacific market.

Table of Content: Global Edible Oils Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Edible Oils Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Edible Oils Market Sizing

Part 05 Global Edible Oils Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

