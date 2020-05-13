Edible Posts Record Mother's Day Sales, the Latest in Eight Weeks of Business Growth During COVID-19

ATLANTA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of fresh fruit arrangements and all-natural fruit snacks and dipped treats, posted a record Mother's Day week, fulfilling over 700K orders and making over 550K deliveries. The record-setting performance represented a 36% increase from last year and included some of the highest sales days in the history of the brand. The company credited the emotional connection that the organization continues to create during the pandemic as a reason for business growth that has escalated for the last eight weeks and shows no signs of slowing down.

"The performance of Edible has always had a strong correlation with the way people are feeling across the country," said Edible Founder/CEO Tariq Farid. "The first couple of weeks after Covid-19 were definitely challenging. But the nation has rallied together, and there seems to be a renewed sense of optimism. People are celebrating again and, when they do, they turn to Edible. We've seen that in our sales results."

This year's orders and deliveries included Edible's signature Mother's Day arrangements alongside strong sales of a first-ever "Songs for Mom" album, featuring 12 recording artists in a one-of-a-kind gift collection. The milestone weekend followed same-store sales that rose 61% in April, the single biggest month of same-store sales growth in company history.

Farid attributes the network's strong performance to the role the brand has played in helping consumers celebrate special occasions safely and connect with their loved ones. "What we've seen is that the Edible brand is almost like a leading indicator for consumer sentiment," he said. "When people are hopeful and when they feel like sharing that hope with others, that's when Edible is most relevant. And that was definitely the case over Mother's Day."

Results were not only driven by online ordering but by stronger than expected foot traffic. "We're delighted that consumer demand is rebounding," Farid added. "And I'm very proud of the way our franchisees have responded to meet this demand while also implementing all the safety restrictions the government has required."

While moms took center stage this past Sunday, Edible has seen an uptick across categories. From birthdays and anniversaries to the countless high school and college graduates who are crossing a virtual stage, Edible is experiencing an unprecedented rise in orders to help recognize others, especially when people cannot do so in person.

Meanwhile, giving back continues to be just as important as giving for the Edible organization. Edible franchisees in countless cities and states have worked tirelessly to donate thousands of free treats to hospital workers, first responders, and more for their selfless work in helping the world move forward.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™ and fresh fruit smoothies can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands®

Related Links

http://www.edible.com

