Edible® teams with 12 recording artists to make sweet music for mom on Mother's Day

The album is included in two Edible Mother's Day gift bundles and is also available for $9.99 as an add-on at checkout for other orders.

Edible partnered with these amazing artists for exclusive rights to release the album through Edible's website edible.com leading into Mother's Day before it goes viral on other platforms worldwide.

President Cheikh Mboup says the addition of music fits perfectly with Edible's mission of celebrating life's most special moments with a gift or treat that's carefully crafted to WOW.

"We are continually exploring new ways to emotionally connect with our customers," he said, adding that artists share a common bond of vision, risk-taking and passion with Edible's entrepreneurial spirit.

"From founder Tariq Farid to our franchisees, Edible's story is about achieving the American Dream by helping people celebrate," he said. "Artists are pursuing a similar dream and just as we have helped so many entrepreneurs through franchising, now we are giving artists a new venue to share their voice while also giving our franchisees one more way to help their customers celebrate special occasions."

He added that Edible plans to announce more relationships with recording artists both nationally as well as in individual Edible markets.

"I look forward to the day that our guests are sitting in an Edible store sharing a treat with a friend while listening to the music of a popular local artist," he said.

The timing of the release is particularly symbolic, Mboup said, considering Edible's storied history.

"Those who know the Edible story realize the role that Tariq's mother played in his life," he said. "It was his mother who encouraged him to move forward with his uniquely creative idea of making arrangements out of fresh fruit. It's only appropriate that we launch Edible's creative entry into music on Mother's Day."

"Songs for Mom" includes the following:

"Love As Hard As You," featuring Brittany Wescott (Pop/Rock)

(Pop/Rock) "It ' s Your Day," featuring DevTheGoon (Pop/Dance)

s Your Day," featuring DevTheGoon (Pop/Dance) "My Favorite Girl," featuring Aaron Sledge (R&B/Soul)

(R&B/Soul) "Mama," featuring Lewis Sky (Reggae/Pop)

"Everywhere," featuring Danni Baylor (Pop)

(Pop) "Message to Mom / Diamond," featuring Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men and Antonio Neal (R&B)

of Boyz II Men and (R&B) "Reasons To Love," featuring Jerome Baylor (Pop)

(Pop) "No Matter What," featuring Pamela Elaine and J-Dash (Alternative/Pop)

"A Mother ' s Love," featuring Jamison Ross (Jazz/Soul)

s Love," featuring (Jazz/Soul) "Diamond In The Sky," featuring The Prophet (R&B/Soul)

"Super Woman," featuring BigFil and Stanley Black (Rap/R&B)

"You," featuring David and Tamela Mann (R&B)

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,100 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™ and fresh fruit smoothies can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit ediblefranchise.com.

SOURCE Edible Brands®