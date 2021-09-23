Edifying Tales From An Asian Woman On Wall Street

Kara Tan Bhala

Tan Bhala

Readers will benefit from the author's work in finance (on the sell side, buy side, research, and sales), and scholarship in philosophy. She synthesizes the two disciplines and serves up poignant and edifying realities.

Perhaps it's astonishing that one woman faced so many ethics issues in her distinguished career in international finance. Or, perhaps multiple ethics skirmishes are more common than we care to acknowledge. The book testifies to Tan Bhala's acute observations, assiduous note taking, and knowledge of moral philosophy. If the book moves us towards achieving the author's stated purpose "to help you [young people], the future, to build a more ethical and socially responsible financial industry," then society would be better off.

In his review of Ethics in Finance, Bill Tammeus, former Kansas City Star columnist, writes:

"The terrific thing about the book is that it's full of true stories told in engaging ways… In this insider's look at the world of finance we find a wealthy married man asking a female subordinate to set him up with a prostitute in Asia. We read about how women in a big financial firm were systematically kept out of a special inner sanctum company Christmas party (within the regular company-wide party) just because they were women. We discover whistle-blowers who get fired for bringing unethical business behavior to unwanted light."

Endorsing its value, the International Compliance Association (ICA) will feature the book in a series using its case study materials. The series will culminate in a webinar with Tan Bhala in November.

For more information about Ethics in Finance, visit: https://www.palgrave.com/gp/book/9783030737535

Media Contact:

Kara Tan Bhala

[email protected]

785-865-8824

SOURCE Seven Pillars Institute for Global Finance and Ethics

Related Links

http://www.sevenpillarsinstitute.org

