EdifyOnline And Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (MIT) Announce Exclusive Collaboration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EdifyOnline, an education technology company, announced today that it has signed a multi-year contract with MITx, an open online course program offered through Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to deliver online education programs that are sustainable and scalable.

"EdifyOnline is pleased to partner with MIT through MITx. This multi-year relationship with MITx will lead to substantial efficiency gains, technological improvements and cost savings for all higher educational institutions in the future," said founder Anil Agarwal.

"Partnering with a progressive and cutting-edge leader in the educational space, like MIT, is a significant milestone for EdifyOnline, and we look forward to working together," echoed co-founder Vik Agarwal, a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College.

MITx courses are offered through the edX platform which works with over 100 educational institutions including Harvard University, Cornell University and the University of Oxford. The edX platform operates on an open-source, scalable software offering massive open online courses (MOOCs) that are free to enroll in and provide a flexible and affordable way to advance a career and learn new skills.

"This partnership represents a paradigm shift in online education and will be a critical component of what drives the success of our online programs moving forward," said Dana Doyle, Director of the MITx Program. EdifyOnline has been given full support by MIT leadership including Dr. Sanjay Sarma, Vice President for Open Learning, and Dr. Krishna Rajagopal, Dean for Digital and Open Learning.

About EdifyOnline

EdifyOnline is driving innovation and advancing the quality of education by delivering motivated and competent adjunct professors, teaching assistants and instructors from communities across the globe and by virtually managing them to support the needs of teaching faculty and students of higher education institutions. Committed to an innovative online framework to facilitate an excellent learning experience, EdifyOnline aligns the core strengths of educational institutions, students and communities to deliver the best education to our future generations at a sustainable cost. EdifyOnline uses data analytics to understand performance trends and measure success, all while maintaining the highest ethical and moral standards and a commitment to long-term sustained growth performance. EdifyOnline may be used by any institutions around the world that either offer online education program or want to improve their current online teaching practices. Learn more about EdifyOnline at www.EdifyOnline.us.

Contact

Virginia McGarry

205-241-8181

vmcgarry@birminghambusinessalliance.com

SOURCE EdifyOnline

Related Links

http://www.EdifyOnline.us

