Edimpact Project Surya Kiran - Bridging the Digital Divide Through Solar Energy-based Digital Literacy Van

Lack of trained professionals, unavailability of electricity coupled with tough terrain of interior villages has always been a major factor in inhibiting digital literacy drive in rural India.

Edimpact, a company based in Jharkhand, India, is playing a pivotal role in imparting computer skills to the unprivileged rural children through its Project 'Surya Kiran'. Edimpact has developed a mobile computer lab which is powered by solar energy and does not require conventional electric supply. A van has been redesigned with a 1KVA inverter and battery powered by solar panels on the roof. The interior of the vehicle has been redesigned to power 5 laptops and one demo computer and is equipped with Wi-Fi Internet. The system has a backup of around 7 hours (when solar energy is not available).

According to the Director of Edimpact, Mr. Sanwill Srivastava, the vehicle will go to remote villages and provide training on Computer Basics, Internet, Email, Cyber Security, Productivity Programs and Cashless Transactions.

The flexibility in design and functionality enables the Project Surya Kiran vehicle to be used as a mobile health centre, cybercafé, an IT classroom and even as a centre to organise community trainings.

Edimpact is an education technology company registered in the USA and India. We devise unique learning programs that use the latest technology to impart knowledge, especially computer knowledge. The objective of the company is to make education accessible to all, by delivering knowledge in a simple and affordable manner. The company is running its projects now in several states in India. For more information, visit http://www.edimpact.us/

