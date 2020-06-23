Edinburgh Airport Selects Leidos Antimicrobial Security Tray Technology

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a prime contract by Edinburgh Airport Limited (Edinburgh Airport) to upgrade the airport's security tray return systems with antimicrobial tray technology. The implementation of antimicrobial technology complements other measures Edinburgh Airport is taking to minimize the spread of bacteria in the airport. This is Leidos' first order of the antimicrobial security tray technology introduced to mitigate the spread of bacteria from person-to-surface contact.

"Edinburgh Airport's leadership recognizes the increased risk of the virus spreading from the number of travelers and staff handling security trays every day, and I commend them for implementing antimicrobial security tray technology," said Maria Hedden, senior vice president and operation manager for Leidos' Security Detection and Automation Operation. "Leidos is proud to support the place where Scotland meets the world with security detection and automation technology solutions that are fast, frictionless and fully integrated."

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland's busiest airport, and the sixth busiest airport in the United Kingdom. The airport remains operational during the coronavirus pandemic, with airport officials enacting plans to safeguard the health of its staff and the traveling public while preparing for global travel recovery. Working with Leidos since 2012, Edinburgh Airport utilizes the company's intelligent automated tray return systems as well as desktop real-time explosives detection systems.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide new antimicrobial security trays that prevent reproduction of a broad spectrum of bacteria, including staphylococcus aureus (staph), E. coli, and antibiotic-resistant bacteria like MRSA and VRE, by 99.99%. The antimicrobial technology is built into the security tray during Leidos' tray manufacturing process and continuously minimizes the presence of microbes throughout the security tray's lifecycle. The antimicrobial security trays must be cleaned according to normal hygiene procedures, but the additive will not wash off or wear away. The use of antimicrobial technology is important because studies have shown that microbes can survive on surfaces for up to eight weeks.

These antimicrobial security trays are the latest offering in Leidos' comprehensive security detection and automation solutions for aviation, ports, borders, and critical infrastructure. Learn more about the company's 24,000 security detection and automation products, which are deployed in 120 countries and territories at leidos.com/security-detection.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

