Edison Interactive Integrates With Hivestack SSP to Enable Programmatic Access to Shark Experience Presented by Verizon Golf Network

Partnership to open up inventory on 35,000 connected golf cars nationwide

DENVER, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive (EI) today announced it has integrated with the Hivestack Supply-Side Platform (SSP), a leading programmatic monetization platform for digital out-of-home (DOOH) media. Hivestack's SSP partners, such as omnichannel demand-supply platforms (DSP) and Hivestack's own DSP, will now be able to target the highly valuable golfing demographic on thousands of connected golf car screens through Shark Experience presented by Verizon.

Shark Experience is available nationwide across 360+ courses on 35,000 golf cars, and is the result of collaboration between golf legend and entrepreneur Greg Norman and Club Car. The cars leverage Verizon's 4G LTE network to give golfers a connected experience, enabling music streaming, real-time sports tickers, PGA Tour scores, dynamic yardage, Greg Norman tips and more. The platform is a testament to Norman's vision for the future of golf and enhancing the on-course experience through digital transformation.

"Our partnership with the Hivestack SSP opens up the ability for more companies to deliver messages in a manner that resonates with golfers," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and co-founder, Edison Interactive. "Historically, technology has been slow to integrate with the game of golf. Many technologies, such as mobile devices and cameras, were initially not welcome on courses. Shark Experience has opened up an entirely new opportunity in digital out-of-home, giving marketers unique access to a valuable demographic. We are incredibly proud to be delivering more value to golfers and advertisers alike through our technology."

Hivestack, the world's largest independent programmatic DOOH ad tech company, will be instrumental in driving advertising sales to the platform along with Captivate, the exclusive third-party sales representative for Shark Experience ad inventory.

"We're thrilled to be chosen as an SSP partner of Edison. This partnership will enable our programmatic buy-side partners and brands to programmatically activate advertising that targets the highly sought-after golfing demographic," said Andreas Soupliotis, CEO and founder of Hivestack. "By integrating with the Hivestack SSP, Edison's exclusive inventory becomes available for programmatic purchase from omnichannel DSPs that are integrated with Hivestack SSP, as well as from the Hivestack DSP. We foresee a significant amount of programmatic activation from our buyers in the near future on this brilliant inventory."

"Shark Experience is a truly unique opportunity to engage an elusive and highly desirable audience for 4+ hours per round. Integrating with Hivestack is a critical advancement in the evolution of the platform. Providing brands and omnichannel DSPs access to affluent consumers and business decision-makers programmatically while driving measurable outcomes off the course has long been a goal of ours." said Lorenzo Papa, CRO, Captivate.

For more information on Edison Interactive, visit www.edisoninteractive.com. To learn more about Shark Experience, visit www.sharkexperience.com.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full-stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

About Captivate

Captivate premium digital video network engages millions of high-value decision makers with professionally curated news and contextually relevant advertising campaigns where they work, live and play. Captivate elevator and large format displays deliver a brand-safe, 100% viewable and fraud-free experience to upscale audiences in premier office towers and luxury residential properties across North America and on connected golf cart displays at top U.S golf courses. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.

Media Contact

Ali Peters

Marketing and Communications Manager

Edison Interactive

330-608-7419

[email protected]

Media contact:

Ginny Bourne

Global Communications Director

Hivestack

[email protected]

SOURCE Edison Interactive