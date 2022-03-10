Edison Interactive Partners With Alpine Media to Open Up Ad Inventory at Ski Resorts Nationwide

DENVER, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive (EI) today announced it has partnered with Alpine Media to be the exclusive seller of its digital out-of-home (DOOH) ski resort inventory, further extending EI's DOOH advertising reach to the affluent and active ski audience. Alpine Media's displays are found on ski lifts and in other high-traffic areas across ski resorts and provide visitors with relevant, real-time information to better their experience on the mountain and will add great value to EI's roster in the DOOH space.



Tapping into affluent audiences in unique DOOH environments plays a large role in Edison Interactive's strategy. This new initiative brings together two Denver-based businesses that are achieving a high level of success delivering meaningful content to consumers in hard-to-reach places. The partnership will provide access to ad inventory at iconic ski destinations nationwide including Winter Park, Steamboat, Telluride, Taos and many more and is an ideal match to build on the sought-after golf car inventory already available through EI on Shark Experience presented by Verizon .

The two platforms both offer engaging experiences in unique environments. Shark Experience outfits golf cars with high-definition touch screens while Alpine Media equips ski resorts with interactive digital displays throughout the entire resort including ski lifts, lodges and other high-volume areas both in and outdoors. As a result of combining efforts, the DOOH inventory across golf courses and ski resorts is expected to top more than 4 billion impressions in 2022.

"We are thrilled to expand our DOOH ad inventory with the addition of Alpine Media and are excited to give more brands access to the premier ski audience," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. "We will work hand-in-hand with Alpine to continue to not only scale and grow their platform, but hope to also bring additional value by driving digital transformation and the incorporation of emerging technologies such as mobile edge computing and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized experiences to ski resorts everywhere."



"We are excited to partner with Edison Interactive as we continue to enhance user experiences and integrate technology into previously hard-to-reach areas like ski destinations," said Alpine Media CEO Freddie Peyerl. "We are looking forward to seeing the results of this collaboration while simultaneously taking advantage of EI's advertising technology for programmatic and self-serve offerings and gaining access to their content to provide a better viewing experience for skiers."

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf carts, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and now ski resorts. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

About Alpine Media Technology

Alpine Media is the resort-focused product line from Alpine Media Technology, a leader in community engagement and communication solutions. Through a combination of mobile apps, digital signage, and a web-based content management system (CMS), Alpine Media Technology empowers communities to more effectively share information in real-time. From mountain resorts to senior care facilities, the Alpine Media Technology platform can be adapted to meet the communication needs of any community. Alpine Media Technology was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, visit www.alpinemediatech.com .

