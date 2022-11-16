Edison Interactive Ranked Number 254 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 589% Three-Year Revenue Growth to Company's Success in Technology Industry

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive today announced it ranked No. 254 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Making the list for the first time since the company's 2016 founding with 589 percent revenue growth over a recent three-year period, this honor acknowledges Edison's drive, excellence and success within the technology industry.

Edison Interactive

"We are thrilled to be ranked on this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list and feel it is a privilege to be recognized among many innovative companies that are disruptors in their respective space. The explosive adoption of our screen and industry agnostic content management system platform across a predominantly Fortune 500 client base has led to rapid growth that we don't plan on stopping anytime soon," said Edison Interactive CEO and co-founder, Jeremy Ostermiller. "We are on a mission to build technology that connects brands to customers in more meaningful ways. The Edison platform is making that possible in hospitality, healthcare, connected vehicles, sports and beyond."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

EI has made a number of "best of" lists, including Colorado Companies to Watch in 2022 as well as ranking on Inc. 5000's list of America's fastest growing private companies in both 2021 and 2022.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and beyond. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR Contact:

Ali Peters

Edison Interactive

330.608.7419

[email protected]

SOURCE Edison Interactive