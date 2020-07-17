EDM Releases New Product Line Designed to Protect Patients During COVID-19

MIAMI, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Medical Solutions today announced its launch of CT scanner drapes and other medical equipment covers aimed at reducing the spread of infections in the medical environment. The single-use, sterile drapes are the latest addition to the company's line of infection control supplies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, EDM has seen the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and equipment protection skyrocket. In response, the company has worked to meet the evolving needs of clinicians by rapidly adding new products to its infection control product line.

By covering medical imaging machinery with single-use drapes, practitioners can better protect themselves and patients when examining potential COVID-19 cases. These drapes act as a barrier to infection; therefore, they are effective at reducing the risk of viral transmission via equipment and other surfaces.

"EDM was already at the frontlines in the battle against infection transmission in the healthcare environment. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a consensus that infection control was a priority for healthcare providers," says Benjamin El Koubi, operations and marketing manager at EDM. "However, similar to the digital transformation, the pandemic has sped up the process and raised awareness to new levels."

The spread of COVID-19 has led medical practitioners to seek new ways of keeping patients safe. The company notes that the use of ultrasound imaging as well as MRI and CT for the diagnosis of the virus has translated to a greater need for infection control for medical imaging. EDM's addition of equipment drapes for CT scanners is a response to the need for better-protected medical imaging equipment as well as the challenges facing healthcare facilities as they reopen. During the current reopening phase, healthcare facilities are looking to protect pieces of equipment that would traditionally go undraped in the past.

"For instance, we witnessed a spike in demand for tablet and laptop covers as more medical practices now seek ways to minimize viral transmission through surfaces as much as possible. These devices were not protected prior to the coronavirus. The same is true regarding the new CT drapes we just launched. They were a request made by capital equipment manufacturers to our headquarters in Europe," says El Koubi.

EDM's line of equipment drapes continues to be updated as medical practices adjust and refine their infection control protocols to the new climate. The CT drapes are now a part of the company's broader assortment which includes drapes for tablets, ultrasound machines, c-arm scanners, surgical cameras, and more.

"This accelerated trend for protection and hygiene calls for the development of new products in the future," notes El Koubi.

The new drapes have been designed to meet the quality standards of the industry. They are made of a high-quality latex-free material and sterilized with ethylene oxide (EO) to maximize patient safety.

