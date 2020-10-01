EDMO® Announces Nation-Wide Virtual Custom Group Clubs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO , an educational non-profit that offers a live, online interactive learning platform for kids, today announced EDMO Custom Group Clubs for Pre-K through 8th Graders, virtual custom clubs where children can learn with fun and creative small group activities. You dream it up, we make it happen -- from birthday parties to hosted playdates, to Halloween themed crafts, to virtual museum tours to Minecraft lessons, anything is possible. EDMO is a resource for kids and their adults to provide interactive virtual activities to keep kids socially connected and having fun during their days that are filled with remote, hybrid and asynchronous learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EDMO Virtual Custom Group Clubs

Virtual Custom Group Clubs are designed for small groups of 4-8 children in Pre-K through 8th grade. You create the group, customize the topic that suits your group best, and EDMO's talented, smart, and kind instructors will bring it to life, from virtual birthday parties, virtual docent-led museum tours, Amazing Art, Scratch Game Builder, Science Quest, DIY Creations, Virtual Musical Beats, Lego Animation, Roblox, Minecraft, plus more. You determine the length of the club and how often it meets. Custom group clubs allow for meetings on weekends and evenings, adjustable to any time zone.

Register for EDMO Custom Group Clubs at https://campedmo.org/custom/

$25 per hour, per child

per hour, per child EDMO's mission is to create equal access to high-quality learning. Tuition and donations support families impacted by systemic inequity and COVID-19.

If families need financial assistance, instant Honor Code pricing is available here .

"At EDMO we are passionate about offering live, and interactive social emotional learning and STEAM classes for children nationwide," said Eduardo Caballero, Co-founder and Executive Director, EDMO. "Providing small group custom clubs that families can create to suit their unique needs, foster social connection and keep kids entertained during these unusual times has been a request from our EDMO families."

EDMO currently offers Virtual Clubs and One-on-One Coaching as part of its fall programming.

About EDMO:

EDMO® is a 501(c)3 educational non-profit enrichment organization that offers a live, online interactive learning platform. The company's mission is to create equitable access to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) and social emotional learning (SEL) skill building for children in Pre-K to 8th grade, as well as schools and organizations. EDMO is based in the San Francisco Bay Area; visit us at www.campedmo.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact: Erin Vadala, [email protected]; 978-468-3076 for interviews. High-resolution images available on request.

SOURCE Camp EDMO

Related Links

http://www.campedmo.com

