EDMO Distributors Signs Distribution Agreement with AvMap Satellite Navigation

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO Distributors, a global leader in the distribution of avionics and installation supplies, has signed a distribution agreement with AvMap Satellite Navigation.

The AvMap company has built a solid reputation as a value-oriented navigation system, with the first units fielded in 1994. The EKP V is a stand-alone moving map display that can be carried on or panel mounted. Customers can add ADAHRS functionality to the EKP V with the A2 ADAHRS upgrade module. Through continued innovation, the company has produced more products such as EngiBOX and Ultra EFIS systems. These multi-function avionics provide versatile primary display, navigation and monitoring systems for Experimental and Light-Sport aircraft utilizing the ROTAX powerplant. EDMO will augment the North American market through its expansive dealer network.

Bjorn Nagelhout, AvMap Sales Manager, said: "We are very pleased to re-engage with EDMO Distributors as they helped launch the original EKP kneeboard system over 20 years ago. With our increased product line, we see EDMO as the most capable partner to promote our products with a high level of support."

The AvMap lineup can be interfaced to many 3rd party accessories such as autopilots, video cameras, CAS, EVS, and real time weather display services. Although the systems are not TSO certified, AvMap maintains a robust quality system and superior US and European based customer support capabilities.

Jeffery Geraci, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for EDMO, said: "The AvMap line has matured significantly in recent years. The line offers a unique blend of capability and value for not only the experimental pilot but also can provide reference and back-up situational awareness for certified flyers. We like the scalability of the system for enhanced vision, autopilot interfaces, and other desirable add-ons."

About AvMap Satellite Navigation, Inc

AvMap Satellite Navigation, Inc is the North American Branch company of AvMap founded in Carrara, Tuscany, within TWS holding. AvMap is an Italian manufacturer of navigation systems since 1994. AvMap manufactures assisted navigation solutions and smart electronic devices for automotive, marine, avionics, and intelligent farming. AvMap Group has been serving OEMs for 30 years—dedicated to the Sport / Ultra-light and General Aviation market. AvMap avionic products are 100% Made in Italy and used by private pilots, aerobatic teams, as well as by armed forces, governmental agencies, rescue teams, civil defense. Visit avmap.us for more information.

About EDMO Distributors

EDMO Distributors, Inc is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Based in Spokane, Washington, they've secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. EDMO maintains a stringent quality control system and is an ISO 9001:2008/AS9120 registered company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

SOURCE EDMO Distributors Inc.

Related Links

https://www.edmo.com/

