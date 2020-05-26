Edmodo and Coding Galaxy Chosen by MoE Thailand as K-12 Learning Solutions

HONG KONG, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that two of NetDragon's education products, namely Edmodo and Coding Galaxy, have been selected by the Ministry of Education Thailand ("MoE") to begin trial as the online learning platform and coding learning solution for 10,000 K-12 schools.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the Government of Thailand has taken substantial precautionary measures to minimize the spread of the disease, particularly temporary closure of schools, which has led to an imminent need for an effective online platform to ensure continuous learning for students during the school suspension period. As such, Edmodo, a UNESCO recommended online learning platform, has been chosen for a pilot project by the MoE as the learning platform for 10,000 K-12 schools, which represent approximately one fourth of total K-12 schools in Thailand, given its ability and readiness to offer a rich environment to support collaborative learning, enable teachers to communicate with students and share class materials online, and ultimately make learning accessible anywhere for students.

In addition, Coding Galaxy, an award-winning coding learning solution, has also been chosen by the MoE as the coding learning solution for the above mentioned 10,000 K-12 schools. Coding Galaxy is a comprehensively designed curriculum combined with unplugged classroom activities and a gamified learning app that enables teachers to create interactive teaching in a fun and immersive learning environment. The MoE has stepped up its effort to encourage learning of coding since last year, and starting in July 2020, coding will become a mandatory subject for the Thai curriculum.

The project is expected to commence in the second half of 2020. The project's coverage is expected to expand beyond 10,000 schools to more than 40,000 schools and 10 million students under the MoE upon satisfactory results of the pilot.

Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "It is both a privilege and an honor to support the Ministry of Education Thailand in delivering practical and innovative solutions that will ultimately contribute to the improvement of education in the country, especially during these challenging times. The deployment of Edmodo and Coding Galaxy will lead to a positive transformation in the use of innovative and effective approaches to teaching in Thailand. This also serves as an extension of our 'country strategy' to work with leaders of different countries to expand the coverage of our education products."

NetDragon, together with Mechai Viravaidya Foundation and Southeast Asia Center, will provide training to around 50,000 local teachers, coordinators and supporters and make resources available to support the MoE to ensure a smooth implementation and long-term usage of Edmodo and Coding Galaxy within Thai schools.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

