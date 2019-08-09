Edmonton, "It's Our Turn!": Jollibee to Open First Store in Alberta, Canada on August 16

Massive lines expected on opening day

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation, popular fast-food restaurant Jollibee is celebrating the opening of its first store in the Alberta province of Canada on Friday, August 16, 2019. The store will be located at 3803 Calgary Trail NW, Unit 914, Edmonton, Alberta.

Edmonton, Alberta will be Jollibee's 5th location to open in Canada, as the chain progresses in its goal to open 100 branches in the country over the next five years and spread the joy of eating around the world. The chain recently opened other locations in Winnipeg and the Greater Toronto Area where locals lined up for hours.

After seeing their neighbors have their chance to taste and enjoy Jollibee, members of the Filipino community and all the local foodies in Edmonton can finally say "It's our turn!" as they'll soon get their hands on the brand's world-famous Jolly Crispy Chicken – delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside, with a secret marinade that makes it juicylicious on the inside. Fans from across Alberta will also have a chance to taste its popular Jolly Spaghetti with its signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog, and Peach Mango Pie, craved for its delicious filling made with real Philippine mangoes enveloped by a thick flaky crust.

In celebration of the brand's introduction to Edmonton, Alberta, Jollibee will be hosting three exclusive giveaways:

Jollibee will host an advance tasting of its menu for 50 lucky fans on August 15 , the day before the official public opening – a Jollibee first! To win one of these coveted spots, fans should head to Jollibee Canada's Facebook page for more details. On Opening Day, Jollibee will award one year's supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken to the first 50 people in line who make a purchase of $25 or more worth of food. On Opening Day, Jollibee will award coveted Jollibee Funko Pop! figures to those in line carrying the most unique banners or posters with the hashtag, #ItsOurTurn.

Jollibee store openings in Canada and across the globe have been known to draw massive crowds as fans and newcomers alike queue up for a chance to be among the day's first customers. Though Jollibee is wildly popular among Filipino-Canadians, the brand also attracts a diverse mix of adventurous foodies, curious locals and families alike.

"We are excited to finally open our doors in Alberta with our new Edmonton location," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of JFC North America. "Since opening locations in Scarborough and Mississauga over the past year, we've been looking forward to serving Edmonton and making it easier for them to satisfy all of their Jollibee cravings. To all our fans who have eagerly awaited this day – we heard you, and we can't wait to be with you this August 16!"

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation's 14 brands. JFC is one of the world's largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies with more than 4,500 stores in 21 countries.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,300 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 200 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 42 stores across the region, in the states of California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and in Manitoba and Ontario in Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017.

About Jollibee Foods Corporation

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies in the world.

It operates in 21 countries, with over 4,500 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, and now Malaysia. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan and Smashburger), 2 franchised brands (Burger King in the Philippines and Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), a 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highland Coffee and PHO24 brands.

JFC has investments in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho Wan Pte. Ltd. (the Master Franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region excluding Hong Kong); and a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless to build a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. JFC has also recently entered into a joint venture agreement to open Panda Express in the Philippines.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years in a row and was honored as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

