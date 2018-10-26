MANHASSET, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund J. Miller, Ph.D., CChem, FRSC is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Professional of The Year in the field of Medical Research in recognition of his role as Department Head of The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research.

Revered for their latest innovations in medical research, the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research utilizes the latest groundbreaking trends in medical technology to conduct over 2,000 clinical studies on a yearly basis.



Having attained over thirty years of experience in the medical field, Edmund J. Miller is commended for his remarkable research and extensive contributions to the industry. Esteemed for his contributions, Dr. Miller is excited by medical research, taking a clinical problem, investigating the mechanisms involved, and designing a possible solution. Attributing his success to working with good groups of people, treating them with respect, and taking it one step at a time, when asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Miller states, "You have to have a passion for the research."



Early in his career, Dr. Miller attended North East London Polytechnic where he received his Bachelor of Science degree with Honors. Thereafter, Dr. Miller would then go on to attend Thames Polytechnic in London where earned his MSc and attend King's College-London University where he obtained his PhD.



A certified Chartered Chemist, Dr. Miller is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including the Royal Society of Chemistry, American Thoracic Society, American Association of Immunologists, Shock Society, Society for Leukocyte Biology, American Heart Association, American Council on Health and Science, and the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute.



When he is not working, Dr. Miller enjoys genealogy and photography.



Dr. Miller dedicates this recognition in loving memory to the late Dr. Allen Cohen of the University of Texas Health Science Center who was an amazing mentor and group leader.



For more information, please visit https://www.feinsteininstitute.org/

