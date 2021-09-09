Edmund Optics® South Korea Expands in Response to Customer Demand

BARRINGTON, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has announced the relocation of its regional South Korea office to a larger facility in the Mapo district of Seoul. This expansion into one of Korea's largest metropolitan areas is necessary to accommodate growing business demands. The new 2,841-square-foot (264-square-meter) office will accommodate more employees and an improved, state-of-the-art workspace. The office will facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, enhanced services, a lab for specialized technical support, and easy access for visits. Additionally, the new location strengthens Edmund Optics' presence in the Korean market and serves as an important base for providing the best experience for customers in the region.

Edmund Optics South Korea office will facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, enhanced services, a lab for specialized technical support, and easy access for visits.

For the past 15 years, Edmund Optics has conducted business in South Korea through sales and technical support offerings. During this time, the company established a strong position as a leading supplier in a variety of markets including life sciences, biomedical, industrial inspection, semiconductor, R&D, and defense, with continued improvements in technical service and customer care.

As the South Korean market experiences steady growth and continues to gain importance across Asia, it is increasingly important to focus on keeping customers satisfied with great products and excellent service. Additionally, to enhance business capabilities, Edmund Optics continues to invest in highly tailored technical assistance, digital marketing services via search engine marketing (SEM), and live webinars.

Under the leadership of Seheon Kim, who has spent many years as a Technical Sales Manager in the Seoul office, the new facility will continue to focus on industry-leading support with highly skilled engineers, while also driving innovation and providing opportunities for further expansion into additional markets, product lines, and services.

The new Edmund Optics Korea office is located at:

Edmund Optics Korea

7F, Pungseong Bld

21 World Cup Buk-ro

Mapo-gu, Seoul, 04001

South Korea

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

edmund-optics-south-korea-expands.png

Edmund Optics South Korea Expands in Response to Customer Demand

Edmund Optics South Korea office will facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication, enhanced services, a lab for specialized technical support, and easy access for visits.

SOURCE Edmund Optics

Related Links

http://www.edmundoptics.com

