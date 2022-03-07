Edmunds Presents 10th Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Honoring Exceptional Customer Service

To qualify for a Five Star Dealer Award, dealers must be actively participating in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program, receive at least 30 sales reviews and earn an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars on Edmunds during the 2021 calendar year. To qualify for a Five Star Premier Award, dealers must meet all the requirements of a Five Star Dealer Award and also receive at least 150 sales reviews on Edmunds in 2021.

To find the full list of 2022 winners, visit the Edmunds Industry Center here: https://www.edmunds.com/industry/five-star-dealers.html . Edmunds Five Star Dealerships are organized by state, making it easy to identify local winners. Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds. Winning dealerships are distinguished by the Five Star Dealer badge.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

