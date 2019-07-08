Edmunds Promotes Veteran Engineer Stephen Felisan to Chief Technology Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds recently promoted Stephen Felisan, a 14-year veteran of the company, to chief technology officer. Formerly the company's chief information officer, Felisan will now take the helm of Edmunds' 152-person strong technology organization and oversee all engineering functions, cloud and security operations, data statistics, and enterprise services.

"We can't think of a better person than Stephen to lead our technology team into the future," said Seth Berkowitz, president of Edmunds. "Aside from having a proven track record of success at Edmunds, he's also an excellent leader and dedicated to our mission of creating the fastest and easiest place to shop for a car online."

The Edmunds technology team drives the company's passion for innovation, and it is responsible for creating and maintaining one of the largest and most popular automotive research sites in the world. Data-driven, agile and forward-thinking, Edmunds engineers develop a broad range of cutting-edge technologies throughout the entire technology stack. As CTO, Felisan's charge is to strengthen and elevate the company's culture of engineering excellence and to deliver infrastructure that supports Edmunds' mission of making car buying easy.

Felisan began his career at Edmunds as a director of engineering before being promoted to the vice president of engineering and operations and eventually his most recent role as chief information officer. Prior to Edmunds, Felisan was the CIO at LearningFramework, Inc. and held various technology roles at House of Blues Entertainment, Inc. He holds a B.S. in microbiology and molecular genetics from UCLA.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

