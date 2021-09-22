eDreams' latest poll reveals how Americans travel with pets

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant 23 million American households acquired a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic*. As government restrictions ease and travel starts up again, eDreams provides insight into travel habits and tastes in the lead up to International Animal Day on 4th October**.

Traveling with pets

The pandemic has led to a significant increase in staycations in the last 18 months - meaning travelers could holiday with their pets virtually hassle-free. However, as travel begins to open up, leading online travel agent eDreams' latest poll confirms that 42% of American respondents find traveling with a pet appealing, compared to 35% who don't. The majority of those who don't want to travel with their pets are men (38%), compared with women (33%), implying that women are more sensitive towards their pets.

Which nationalities want to travel with their pets?

Out of 10,000 respondents, the Italians are the most likely to travel with their pets, whereas the Swedish are least likely.

Italians 56% Spanish 51% Americans 42% Portuguese 39% French 35% Germans 29% English 24% Swedes 21%

Vacationing with pets

Overall, 28% of US travelers find animal owners more fun than other people, 44% like meeting other people's pets abroad and 39% feel strongly that animals need holidays too, reflecting that Americans consider their pets equal to the rest of the family. Nevertheless, 19% of American respondents would rather choose a hotel where animals are forbidden.

Dog-friendly destinations

When traveling to Europe, animals can enjoy dog-friendly swimming pools in Amsterdam, Italy's first dog-friendly beach in Rome and can be pampered in Paris' dog hotel where pets are offered fine-dining and bespoke exercise regimes.

Visit the eDreams website for more information on flying with pets - see here

*Source: https://www.aspca.org/about-us/press-releases/new-aspca-survey-shows-overwhelming-majority-dogs-and-cats-acquired-during

**Research conducted 6th-14th July 2021 by One Poll for eDreams ODIGEO. 10,000 adults who have been on holiday abroad in the last five years were polled in Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, USA and UK. 2,000 of these respondents were based in the USA.

SOURCE eDreams