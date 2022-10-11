eDreams ODIGEO achieves highest-ever mobile app sales

Popular 'Prime Days' campaign drives a +71% YoY increase in mobile app bookings, marking the highest share of bookings ever achieved on the Company's native apps.

Overall, across all platforms, the exclusive three-day campaign for Prime members resulted in a +10% uplift in sales compared to the record-breaking edition held in October 2021 , which was the biggest trading event of 2021

The Company is the leading player in the European mobile travel market and continues to outperform the wider industry, with its mobile bookings standing on average 13pp ahead of its competitors

This latest milestone proves the Company's success in expanding its competitive advantage in the mobile and subscription spaces, which are both key strategic priorities for the business

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO ("www.edreamsodigeo.com", "the Company"), the world's largest online travel company in terms of flights - excluding China - and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses, today announced that it achieved a record in bookings on its mobile apps during the 4th edition of its 'Prime Days'.

The three-day campaign drove a 71% increase in bookings made on the Company's native apps, compared to the second edition of the Prime Days, held on the same dates in October 2021. App users were invited to Prime-exclusive sales from midnight on 3rd October whilst full access to the deals was available from 4th October – 6th October 2022 on the booking platforms of the company's leading travel agency brands (eDreams, Opodo and GO Voyages).

This Prime Days edition marked another highly successful event for the business with a +10% uplift in sales on all platforms combined, compared to last year's edition, held in October 2021, which was the biggest trading event of 2021. Also, the exclusive Prime partner airlines that participated in the Prime Days event experienced a significant increase in their market share. Overall, the positive results of the 'Prime Days' together with the continued and exponential growth of the business' hugely popular subscription service, Prime, are indicative of the growing appeal that the subscription model has to savvy consumers and airlines.

The milestone proves the Company's success in expanding its competitive advantage in the mobile and subscription spaces, which are both key strategic priorities for the business. eDreams ODIGEO is a pioneer in the travel subscription space and the leading player in the European mobile travel market. The business continues to outperform the wider industry when it comes to mobile bookings, trading on average 13pp ahead of its competitors.

First launched in 2017, Prime is the first subscription service in the travel sector, offering its 3.5 million subscribers across nine countries access to exclusive discounts and promotions on flights, hotels and car hire. In addition to access to deals and travel itineraries that cannot be found elsewhere, Prime members also enjoy a more personalised experience, delivered through the business' market-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, along with access to a 24/7 priority customer service hotline. Prime members have access to flights across 690 airlines and 2.1 million hotels worldwide, all at exclusive discounted fares. Free for the first month, then just $59.99 per month thereafter, Prime is revolutionising online travel.

Commenting on the milestone, Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, said: "Prime is a pioneer for the travel sector and is revolutionising the market as Netflix and Spotify did for films and music, respectively . Since launching in 2017, we have seen our members grow substantially, with thousands of new subscribers joining Prime every quarter. Today, we serve 3.5 million Prime members who enjoy access to the very best prices, a highly personalised service, and an enhanced customer service offering. The excellent results of the latest 'Prime Days' is yet another example of the value that the subscription model brings to savvy consumers.

"We have known for years now that the mindset of shoppers has been shifting in favour of subscription services over traditional retailing, which is why we're already well underway with our transition into a company that predominantly operates as a subscription service. Our latest research revealed that travel is the sector most likely to see subscription growth over the next 12 months, both from existing and new members. This demand for travel subscription products, combined with our unique offering to consumers and unrivalled leadership in mobile, is setting us on a strong trajectory to exceed 7.25 million members by 2025."

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. The business is the largest player worldwide in flight revenues, excluding China, and the largest in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 690 airlines and +2.1 million hotels. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has attracted 3.5 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products and the widest choice of regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental services and travel insurance products to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO