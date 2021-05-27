eDreams ODIGEO's Prime programme, the world's first travel subscription service, tops 1 million global members following successful US launch

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, one of the world's largest online travel companies, today announced that its innovative subscription programme 'Prime' has topped 1 million subscribers for the first time. After launching the world's first travel subscription service in 2017, this achievement marks a key milestone in the company's mission to transform the travel booking experience and reinvent travel through technology-led solutions.

Since the subscription model was first unveiled in France, it has launched in the US, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal and the UK

Through Opodo Prime, eDreams Prime and GO Voyages Prime, travelers receive access to exclusive flight and hotel discounts and special promotions, as well as a priority customer service.

eDreams ODIGEO's Prime product is designed to meet the changing preferences of consumers, who increasingly value convenience and value for money in the booking process, as well as having the flexibility to choose from and compare a wide range of holiday options at the touch of a button. Products like Opodo Prime, GO Voyages Prime and eDreams Prime are perfectly designed to meet these needs, with the majority of American consumers holding memberships of three or more subscription services incorporating everything from food delivery to video streaming. Prime allows members to benefit from price savings, while being able to research and book trips that have been tailored to their individual needs. Subscribers can save up to $305 per holiday* and customers have travelled over 3,021 billion km through Prime since the service began.

In spite of the challenging market conditions caused by the pandemic, Prime has continued to perform strongly, with members growing by +58% in the last year alone. Had this exceptional rate of growth come in a normal year, it would translate to over 100,000 new members every month. This builds on the 35,000 new members registering for Prime per month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, commented, "Prime has been a pioneer for the travel sector and reaching the one million milestone is only the beginning. We know from our research that consumers across all industries want closer relationships with brands they trust, a more bespoke consumer experience, more flexibility and choice, and best prices. Prime's rapid expansion to new international markets and its immense popularity with its membership demonstrates how revolutionary it has been in capturing the mood of modern travelers across the world. Now, with travel once again back on the agenda after a challenging 12 months, we are seeing incredible demand from travelers desperate for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Services like Prime, are crucial in our ability to meet this demand, underpinned by our understanding of the experiences we know our customers are looking for, and the market-leading technology that supports our digital travel platforms."

[1] Average saving per holiday, including one-week accommodation and round-trip flights for two passengers.

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO