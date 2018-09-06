Edrington Forms Strategic Partnership With Wyoming Whiskey

As a result of this strategic partnership, Wyoming Whiskey will immediately join Edrington Americas' nationwide distribution network. Edrington Americas will assume all sales, marketing and distribution of Wyoming Whiskey products.

Born in the Rocky Mountain West, Wyoming Whiskey is a company founded and operated out of Kirby, Wyoming, by fourth generation cattle ranchers Brad and Kate Mead and their son Sam. All whiskey production will continue in Kirby, using Wyoming grains and water from the mile-deep, limestone aquifer.

Ian Curle, Chief Executive of Edrington, said: "We're pleased to be partnering with the Mead family to bring Wyoming Whiskey into the Edrington portfolio. This deal is a further step towards becoming the world's leading premium spirits company and adds to a brilliant year in which we opened our award-winning distillery and brand home for The Macallan."

Paul Ross, Director of Super Premium for Edrington, said: "Edrington is proud to be forging a partnership with the Mead family and their outstanding American whiskey. Following our successful partnership with Tequila Partida, this is the next step in growing our portfolio of ultra-premium spirits brands."

Chris Spalding, President & CEO Edrington Americas said: "We are excited that Wyoming Whiskey is joining Edrington Americas' award-winning portfolio. American Whiskey is one of the fastest growing premium spirit categories in the USA, itself the largest premium spirits market in the world. Wyoming Whiskey holds its own against the nation's finest. The brand has been acclaimed by national spirits experts who can attest that world class whiskey is being made out on the Wyoming frontier. We are proud to be playing our part in helping more consumers discover the quality of this outstanding American Whiskey."

Brad Mead, Founder and President of Wyoming Whiskey added: "I've long admired Edrington's portfolio and its ethos of giving more. To see Wyoming Whiskey alongside The Macallan, Highland Park, and the entire line-up at Edrington Americas' headquarters in New York is just fantastic, but I know we've earned it. With Edrington, Wyoming Whiskey will be offered opportunities that we could not have achieved on our own. This partnership will allow our brand to grow without the practical limitations that we faced as a standalone distiller. It's an exciting time for us."

About Edrington

Edrington's ambition is to become the world's leading premium spirits company. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Highland Park, Cutty Sark, The Glenrothes, Brugal and Snow Leopard vodka. Edrington Americas added Tequila Partida to its portfolio in 2016.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs around 3,000 people in its companies and joint venture operations worldwide, with over 70% employed overseas. The company owns its route to market in 13 countries, and operates the remainder through joint venture and third party agreements.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Chicago, Miami and Orange County.

The company's roadmap for growth is based on long term investment in its brands and its strategy to Perfect The Macallan, Transform Super Premium, Accelerate Highland Park and Energise Regional Power Brands. As part of this strategy, Edrington recently unveiled the award-winning new distillery and brand home of The Macallan in Speyside.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £252 million to a variety of charitable causes since 1961.

About Wyoming Whiskey

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America's next great bourbon. The company and product is a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, wheat, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming's natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com.

