eDriving Wins Gold Stevie® in 2019 International Business Awards®

HUDDERSFIELD, England, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eDrivingSM has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® in the 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. eDriving won in the Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution category for its patented driver safety programme, Mentor by eDrivingSM.

"This is proving to be quite the year for Mentor; our third award in four months," said Ed Dubens, Founder and CEO of eDriving. "I'm ecstatic that Mentor has been formally recognised at an international level for its ability to help drivers all over the world manage, control and reduce their risk of crashes, change their behaviour when behind the wheel and ultimately return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day."

Mentor by eDriving provides everything managers need to achieve and sustain a crash-free culture® in a smartphone-based micro learning and behavioural change management system. Mentor guides driver performance and provides feedback on risky behaviours such as harsh acceleration, braking, and cornering, speeding, and phone distraction. Most importantly, it follows up with weekly 3-5 minute engaging, interactive coaching modules to address risky driving behaviours and influence attitudes and behaviours, one trip at a time.

Powered by the FICO® Safe Driving Score, Mentor empowers "good" drivers to prove their low-risk profile, and "high-risk" drivers to understand their risk exposures and how those factors affect their safety. Mentor incorporates many successful elements of gamification, including its "Circles" feature that encourages friendly competition between co-workers and provides opportunities for managers and drivers to remain engaged informally as they work together to remain collision-, licence endorsement- and injury-free. Mentor is available globally in 14 languages to date.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

Judges' comments about Mentor included:

Clearly this is an important training tool in improving driving capabilities, with clear benefits.

The results look very good and show a lot of promise. I particularly enjoyed that it is a globally usable software and that you are doing something impactful that helps save lives. Great work. Very impressive with data/metrics to back it up. Nice job!

Great solution for driving safety and additional intelligence compared to built in vehicle solutions.

Impressive life-saving innovation with good supporting documents. ABCDS (acceleration, braking, cornering, distraction, speeding) scoring in particular stands-out to me.

A good product with a very good ROI.

Effective method of tracking commitment and enhancement in relation to industry benchmarks .

. A product that has the potential to truly save lives and make a difference. A great approach to solving distracted and aggressive driving.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honour organisations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards. "We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honouring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards programme. All individuals and organisations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organisations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About eDriving

eDriving helps organisations to reduce collisions, injuries, licence endorsements and Total Cost of Ownership through a patented driver risk management programme. Mentor by eDriving's comprehensive solution provides actionable behavioural insights to help organisations build a total view of driver risk within a company-wide crash-free culture® to ensure all drivers return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day.

eDriving is the global risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organisations, supporting over 1,000,000 drivers in 96 countries. Over its 23-year history, eDriving's programmes have been recognised with 70+ awards around the world. For more information visit www.edriving.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programmes: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognise outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE eDriving

Related Links

http://www.edriving.com

