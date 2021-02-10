WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Edsal-Recalls-2-2-Million-Shelving-Units-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units

Hazard: The shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load as stated on the packaging, posing an injury hazard to the consumer.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Edsal toll-free at 833-232-5287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at Edsal.com and click on "Talk to us" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,200,000

Description:

This recall involves Edsal 5-Tier Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units used to store heavy items. The units have gray or black-colored steel frames and five plywood shelves. The recalled units include model numbers CR3618, CR3618-BLK, CR4824 and CR4824-BLK. CR3618 and CR3618-BLK are 72 inches in height, 18 inches deep and 36 inches wide. Models CR4824 and CR4824-BLK are 72 inches in height, 24 inches deep and 48 inches wide.

Incidents/Injuries: Edsal has received seven reports of shelves bending or breaking due to heavy items placed on shelves, including one injury to a consumer who suffered a broken toe after items fell when the shelving unit broke.

Sold At: Online at Amazon.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2015 through September 2020 for between $80 and $90.

Manufacturer: Edsal Manufacturing Company, of Chicago, Ill.

Manufactured in: United States

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Release Number: 21-076

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

