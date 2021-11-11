EdTech Empowering Teachers' Professional Growth

Nord Anglia's analysis, based on its 10,000 teachers in 31 countries, found courses helping educators develop their teaching skills were the most popular and accounted for 62% of all online learning sessions between May 2021 and October 2021. In contrast, between September 2020 and April 2021 teaching skills made up 51% of all learning sessions on NAU.

Courses on Teaching Skills were wide ranging with subject specific courses such Mathematics for Early Years through to others focussed on enhancing understanding of child development and learning, for example Learning Styles and Pedagogy .

through to others focussed on enhancing understanding of child development and learning, for example . Nord Anglia's analysis also shows that 15% of online sessions focused on Pastoral Care and Wellbeing. Nord Anglia's Supporting Student Wellbeing Within a School Community course was one of the most popular courses on NAU during the period with over 5,000 teachers completing it.

course was one of the most popular courses on NAU during the period with over 5,000 teachers completing it. Courses focused on Digital Skills made up 15% of all learning sessions. Digital Tools for Interactive Study and Gamification for Learning were some of the most popular.

NAU contains thousands of learning resources designed to support teachers' continued professional development and connect them with peers across Nord Anglia's global network of schools. Using the best in AI to personalise the learning experience, the platform promotes collaboration and the sharing of best practice in teaching, wellbeing, and career management with teachers forming community groups online.

In September this year, the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) awarded Nord Anglia University formal accreditation for the third year running for the quality of its professional development programme. The LPI also commended Nord Anglia as an organisation that 'continually learns and improves'.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "It's great to see how education technology is a transformative tool for professional development and helps teachers continue to deepen their knowledge and access learning wherever they're teaching in the world. At Nord Anglia, encouraging a culture of continuous improvement is at the very heart of our mission to ensure the best learning outcomes for our students."

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 76 schools across 31 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 68,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China, and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

SOURCE Nord Anglia Education

Related Links

www.nordangliaeducation.com

