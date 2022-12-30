Edtech Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $396.47 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3%

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edtech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global edtech market size reached US$ 168.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 396.47 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2027.



Education technology (EdTech) refers to a technology that is used to deliver education on a virtual level. EdTech consists of hardware and software that are used to deliver education on a virtual level for the benefit of students and to improve their education outcomes.

The use of technology for learning and teaching assists students in overcoming hurdles to obtaining a comprehensive education. Digital content is easier to generate than printed content, which has a higher production cost, and therefore eBooks are becoming increasingly popular among learners due to their cost efficiency, flexibility and portability.

Additionally, listeners with disabilities can benefit from audio formats of educational content to improve their vocabulary and learn to read interpretively.



Edtech Market Trends:



The market is majorly driven by the paradigm shift in the adoption of touchscreen displays from projector-based displays to provide more student engagement. This can be attributed to the rapid digitization in the education sector. In addition to this, the rapid utilization of artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning (ML) technologies for creating personalized eLearning experiences is creating a positive market outlook.

Moreover, the expanding penetration of high-speed internet, along with the increasing sales of smart devices, is providing an impetus to the market. Increasing investments in online learning and distance learning programs due to their flexibility and real-time feedback are also impacting the market positively.

The market is further propelled by the outbreak of COVID-19 leading to the rapid closure of educational institutions and the mandatory implementation of social distancing norms resulting in widespread digital learning via digital platforms. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels, the emergence of 5G, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global edtech market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on sector, type, deployment mode and end user.



Breakup by Sector:

Preschool

K-12

Higher Education

Others

Breakup by Type:

Hardware

Software

Content

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End User:

Individual Learners

Institutes

Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global edtech market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global edtech market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global edtech market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Edtech Market



6 Market Breakup by Sector



7 Market Breakup by Type



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode



9 Market Breakup by End User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

2U Inc.

BYJU'S

Chegg Inc.

Class Technologies Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Edutech

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Instructure Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

SMART Technologies ULC (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.)

Udacity Inc.

upGrad Education Private Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3eph1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets