EdTech Innovator Everspring to Present at the Annual AACSB Deans Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announced today that Jeff Conlon, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Beth Hollenberg, co-founder and president, will present at the virtual AACSB Deans Conference on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Deans Conference is the largest global event for business school deans to focus on four key themes: strategy, emerging trends, societal impact, and management.

The presentation, entitled "The Next Ten Years of Higher Ed is Happening Now," will begin at 10:30 am ET on the AACSB conference website for conference participants.

"What will higher education look like if ten years of gains materialize in education next year, and how can your school position itself for success in this new paradigm," asks Everspring co-founder and president Beth Hollenberg. "Given Everspring's experience and deep relationships with some of the nation's most well-regarded business schools, Jeff and I are excited to share innovative, lasting digital solutions for the rare opportunity business school leaders have right now."

To learn more about the AACSB Deans Conference visit, https://www.aacsb.edu/events/conference/2021/deans.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and recently named one of the " Best Places to Work ," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

SOURCE Everspring

Related Links

everspringpartners.com

