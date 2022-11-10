Edtech Market to grow by USD 133.05 Bn; Increased demand for distance learning identified as a major trend - Technavio

Nov 10, 2022, 06:30 ET
The "Edtech Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 133.05 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the size of the market.
Edtech Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our edtech market report covers the following areas:
Edtech Market 2022-2026: Key Trend
The increased demand for distance learning is identified as the major trend in the market. Online learning has shown significant growth over the last decade. The Internet and educational institutions have combined to provide people with the opportunity to gain new skills. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, online learning has become more centric in people's lives. Several educational institutions are now partially or fully open in many jurisdictions. Top-tier universities are democratizing learning by making courses accessible online. For instance, Stanford University and Harvard University give access to online courses under the categories of computer science, engineering, mathematics, business, art, and personal development. All these factors have led to the growing popularity of distance learning, which is driving the growth of the market.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the edtech market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the edtech market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., Edutech, edX LLC., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd, and Workday Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Although the learners shifting toward eBooks will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open-source learning content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The edtech market is segmented as below:
- Sector
- K-12
- Higher education
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Identify key segments and regions in the market.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist edtech market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the edtech market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the edtech market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edtech market vendors
Related Reports:
- The e-learning courses market share is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.
- The smart education market will witness a growth of USD 158.37 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing employment is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as budget constraints may impede the market growth.
|
Edtech Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 133.05 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.83
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
2U Inc., Blackboard Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., Edutech, edX LLC., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Microsoft Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UNIVERSO ONLINE SA, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd, and Workday Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
