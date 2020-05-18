Eduardo L. Corchado's New Book ¿El Amor Tocó A Sus Puertas? A Riveting Composition Of Insightful Perspectives Revolving Around Love In Romance

- Because we fell in love (true love)?

- Are the people faithful, sincere?

- Is love for life?

- Is there sincerity in people's thoughts?

- I better not fall in love so as not to suffer.

- If I have sex, but I don't fall in love, is it better not to suffer?

- I will forget you with another or with another

- If it's not mine or mine, it's nobody's.

- I got lost in alcohol and drugs because he left me for another or another.

- I've been with others or others and I can't forget my ex-partner."

Published by Page Publishing, Eduardo L. Corchado's new book ¿El Amor Tocó a Sus Puertas? will enrich readers with heartfelt perspectives of love, sex, and romance that will surely tug the heart and bless the soul with evoking nostalgia and yearning for true compassion.

Consumers who wish to delve into the allure of love can purchase ¿El Amor Tocó a Sus Puertas? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

