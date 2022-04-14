Eduardo Ortiz and Ashleigh Axios Jointly Named Small Business Person of the Year for DC

Awardees will be honored virtually during National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship May 2-5

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eduardo Ortiz and Ashleigh Axios, respectively CEO and CXO and co-owners of Coforma, a digital services agency, were selected as DC's Small Business Persons of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The award recognizes influential small business owners who make exceptional contributions to their community and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"A desire to serve the public by collaborating with diverse clients to improve the way they create and deliver digital services drives our daily operations and strategic direction at Coforma. Whether we're supporting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as they streamline access to benefits for Veterans and their families or helping a small nonprofit track U.S. immigration policy so that policymakers can find and analyze anti-immigration policies over time, we're public servants at heart. It's an honor to share this moment of recognition with two groups who teach and inspire us daily–our partners and those they serve," said Ashleigh.