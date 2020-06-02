Education Advanced Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Chief Marketing Officer

"Education plays a critical role in the lives of students, families, communities, and the economy," Turner said. "I am honored and humbled to join the team at Education Advanced as we continue to provide purpose-driven technology solutions that empower education leaders and ultimately benefit America's youth. It is a truly noble cause."

Turner comes to Education Advanced with a successful track record as a marketing and technology leader at large and small companies alike. Most recently, Turner held a Chief Operating Officer role at LotLinx, an artificial intelligence-based marketing technology company serving automotive dealerships and manufacturers. Turner also has nearly 20 years of military service in the Marine Corps and Air Force Reserve. Visit Eric's profile on LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3daoAbP) for additional information on his background.

CEO Eli Crow said, "Education Advanced has a strong product-driven foothold in K-12 education. We are thrilled to fuel accelerated growth by adding Eric as our first Chief Marketing Officer. Eric will help us reach new markets, improve efficiencies for more school districts, and contribute to the success of more students."

Education Advanced currently provides technology solutions that benefit 4M students around the country including over 70% student coverage in their home state of Texas. As the Chief Marketing Officer, Turner will be responsible for expanding penetration including launching new and acquired products.

About Education Advanced Inc. (EAI)

Education Advanced is a privately held company supporting K-12 education by providing operations tools that enable administrators to be more efficient, allowing them to spend more time and resources on exceeding student needs. Founded as a consultancy in 2014, EAI has now become a software company serving more than 350 school districts, 6,000 schools, and 4M students. EAI's current product offering includes TestHound®, the industry's No. 1 test coordination software, and Cardonex®, a patented master scheduling and staffing technology that significantly enhances student access to desired courses. To learn more, visit www.educationadvanced.com.

