Education Advanced, Inc. Named to the 17th Annual Aggie 100, Honored as Fastest Growing Company

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced Inc. has been selected for the 17th annual Aggie 100 which honors the fastest-growing companies owned or led by former students of Texas A&M University. Education Advanced, Inc., founded in 2007, was recognized as number 30 with a compound annual growth rate of 59%. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Education Advanced, Inc. founder and CEO Dr. Eli Crow, Texas A&M University Class of 2001. "Our team goes above and beyond to put our clients first, which has allowed us to grow, year after year. Our goal is to keep innovating and empowering educators across the nation with operational software that will allow them to transform the educational experience for the students they serve."

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2018 to 2020 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students, and fellow entrepreneurs.

"As we mark our 17th Annual Celebration of the Aggie 100 program, we applaud the ingenuity, determination, and success of Aggie Entrepreneurs across the globe by raising up our newest class of Aggie 100 honorees. Despite the tremendous challenges that all businesses have faced in the recent past (and present), the astounding levels of growth and prosperity exhibited by each member company in the Class of 2021 demands our respect, our recognition, and our privilege of welcoming them as the newest additions to our Aggie 100 family" said Blake Petty, Executive Director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship.

A complete Aggie 100 list can be viewed at www.aggie100.com.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more educationadvanced.com.

