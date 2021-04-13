Education Advanced, Inc. Ranked No. 199 on The Financial Times' List of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

TYLER, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc., a leading EdTech SaaS company providing innovative operations tools for K-12 education, has been ranked No. 199 on The Financial Times 2021 list of Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies.

"Our continued growth is a result of our passion for providing unparalleled operational efficiency solutions for school districts, allowing them to reinvest time and cost savings to improve education quality," said Dr. Eli Crow, founder and CEO of Education Advanced, Inc. "Being recognized by The Financial Times is an honor, and a testament to our team's hard work to empower educators to transform schools across the nation."

The Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list recognizes the most innovative and fastest growing companies in seven countries across North and South America. The 500 companies recognized are ranked based on annual revenue growth between 2016 and 2019. Education Advanced, Inc., founded in 2014, grew 63% during that time. The full report and analysis of this year's ranking can be viewed here.

About Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI)

Education Advanced is a privately held K-12 EdTech SaaS company providing operations tools to enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions significantly advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at https://educationadvanced.com/

SOURCE Education Advanced

