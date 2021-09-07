Education Apps Market 2021-2025 | Growing demand for STEM-based apps to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The growing demand for STEM-based apps, surging government initiatives, and increasing penetration of phone internet are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as data security, high cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation, and high competition from MOOCs might hinder the growth.

Education Apps Market: End-user Analysis

The market is segmented by end-user into Higher education and Pre K-12 users. The higher education segment will lead the market share during the forecast period due to the growing number of colleges and universities across the globe switching from offline to digital or online classes to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Education Apps Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into fast-growing and slow-growing economies. 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and Australia emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the education apps market in the region. The growth can be attributed to factors including the increasing awareness about education apps, growing Internet penetration, the adoption of smartphones in emerging as well as advanced economies of the region.

Companies Covered

Age of Learning Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo

edX Inc.

Lumos Labs Inc.

MyScript

Quizlet Inc.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

WizIQ Inc.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Age of Learning Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo

edX Inc.

Lumos Labs Inc.

MyScript

Quizlet Inc.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

WizIQ Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

