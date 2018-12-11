Education Apps Market (CAGR of 27.46%) is Driven by Rise in Educational Startups and Development of Wearable Technologies: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Education Apps Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 27.46% during the period 2018-2022. Smart devices enable students to enhance learning skills and develop a highly competent feedback system and facilitate a platform for idea sharing and engaging in process implementation. Education apps market is driven by rise in educational startups and development of wearable technologies. Emergence of cloud and SMART technologies for data procurement and storing options are most likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Subsequently, change of culture in education domain witnesses positive acceptance in users. Development of education apps for all age groups stimulates the market development for the forecast period. However, technical issues, low connectivity and inaccessibility are some major challenges in the market development during the forecast period. By type, education apps market is segmented as wearable technology and smartphones. Wearable technology is likely to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period because of development in technological infrastructure. By application, education apps market is segmented into higher education and K-12 education. Geographically, education apps market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to user inclination towards quality education and overall development. In addition, the market witnesses changing trends in education domain and rise in focus on wearable technology. Use of SMART devices and ability to integrate with smartphones stimulates the market growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a robust growth during the forecast period as the market witnesses phase shift in terms of technology and emergence of various platforms that offer quality education for students of all age-groups. The key players profiled in the education apps market report are Duolingo, Age of Learning, Edmodo, WizIQ, Rosetta Stone, and Lumosity.

The report covers the details of revenue generated across regions, namely the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global education apps market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Education Apps Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Age of Learning Duolingo Edmodo Lumosity Rosetta Stone WizIQ

Market driver : Growing demand for STEM-based apps For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge : High cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend: Growing focus on wearable technology For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space?



