Education Apps Market Rising at 26% CAGR by 2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - Age of Learning, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., and Others

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The education apps market is expected to grow by USD 46.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The growing demand for STEM-based apps is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as data security will hamper the market growth.

Education Apps Market: End-user Landscape

Higher education accounts for the largest education apps market share in the end-user segment. Institutions in the higher education segment are increasingly using education apps for assessments, distribution of educational content, sharing of schedules, and other activities. Many students have begun showing keen interest in downloading and using activity tracking apps embedded with learning analytics as these apps play a vital role in providing data-backed information that can improve the overall learning activity. As a result, the growth of the education apps market share by the higher education segment has been significant.

Education Apps Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC accounted for the largest education apps market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the wide learning base in countries such as India, China, and Japan, the advances in technology in the education sector, and the high adoption rate of education apps will significantly influence education apps market growth in this region. Over 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for education apps in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Age of Learning Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo Inc.

edX Inc.

Lumos Labs Inc.

MyScript

Quizlet Inc.

Rosetta Stone Ltd.

WizIQ Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

