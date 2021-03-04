Education Apps Market Rising at 26% CAGR by 2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - Age of Learning, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Duolingo Inc., Edmodo Inc., and Others
Mar 04, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Apps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The education apps market is expected to grow by USD 46.88 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 26% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The growing demand for STEM-based apps is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as data security will hamper the market growth.
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Education Apps Market: End-user Landscape
Higher education accounts for the largest education apps market share in the end-user segment. Institutions in the higher education segment are increasingly using education apps for assessments, distribution of educational content, sharing of schedules, and other activities. Many students have begun showing keen interest in downloading and using activity tracking apps embedded with learning analytics as these apps play a vital role in providing data-backed information that can improve the overall learning activity. As a result, the growth of the education apps market share by the higher education segment has been significant.
Education Apps Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC accounted for the largest education apps market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the wide learning base in countries such as India, China, and Japan, the advances in technology in the education sector, and the high adoption rate of education apps will significantly influence education apps market growth in this region. Over 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for education apps in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Age of Learning Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- Edmodo Inc.
- edX Inc.
- Lumos Labs Inc.
- MyScript
- Quizlet Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- WizIQ Inc.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Online Tutoring Market by Courses and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The online tutoring market size has the potential to grow by USD 132.21 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The mobile augmented reality market size has the potential to grow by USD 839.97 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 94.13%. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pre K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
- Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Age of Learning, Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- Edmodo Inc.
- edX Inc.
- Lumos Labs, Inc.
- MyScript
- Quizlet Inc.
- Rosetta Stone Ltd.
- WizIQ Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/education-apps-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article